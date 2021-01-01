The pond boss 435-GPH Fountain Pump with Low Water Auto Shut-Off plus Light is ideal for use in medium and large fountains up to 5 feet in height, this ETL listed pump never runs dry with its patented low water auto shut-off feature. The pump's superior auto shut-off technology is designed to prevent burn out by using a sensor that can detect when the water level is low. The pump automatically shuts off until it senses the presence of water and automatically turns itself back on. A detachable LED light is attached to the cord and can be used in our outside of the fountain. Among one of the most convenient pumps on the market, this oil free, magnetic drive pump is epoxy encapsulated allowing for full submersion and maximum durability with no harmful effects to the pump, fountain, or water. The pump offers suction cups for mounting, whisper quiet operation, and effortless maintenance. Submersion is required for operation. pond boss 435-GPH Submersible Fountain Pump | 52343