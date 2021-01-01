From kichler
Kichler 43495 Abbotswell 6 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 43495 Abbotswell 6 Light 25" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel construction(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 32-1/4"Width: 24-3/4"Depth: 24-3/4"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 31"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black