Kichler 43436 Colerne Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce with Seedy Glass Cylinder Shade Classic Pewter Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kichler 43436 Colerne Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce with Seedy Glass Cylinder Shade Love the "flea-market-find" feel? That's what you'll get with the Colerne Collection. The auburn stain created the look of a reclaimed wooden box up-cycled into something that's at home in both a rustic lodge or a city loft. The vintage industrial design comes to life with distressed black metal accents.Features:Cylinder seedy glass shades offer a hint of throwback to colonial glassCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyComplete this rustic look with the entire line from Colerne - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 14.75"Width: 8.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 9 lbsHeight to Center of Outlet: 7.25" (height from center of outlet)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Maximum Wattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Classic Pewter