From scott hawaii

43431T1 WhiteGray Designer 3 Extension 2 Prong Power Strip Extra Long 15 Ft Cable with Flat Plug Braided Chevron Fabric Cord SlidetoClose Safety.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Dcor The braided fabric extension cord comes in a cute chevron pattern and adds a personalized, decorative touch to any home or office space while also keeping your cord tangle-free and your cables organized Flat Plug The sleek design of the low-profile flat plug allows your furniture and media to sit closer to the wall Power More Three 2-prong outlets are perfect for table and floor lamps, appliances, phone chargers and other electronic equipment Extended Reach Power strip provides optimal reach with the extra-long, 15-foot power cable Safety Slide-to-close safety outlets protect you from electrical shock when outlets are not in use

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com