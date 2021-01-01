From z-lite
Z-Lite 434-14 Cardinal 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Z-Lite 434-14 Cardinal 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Pair with other items in the Cardinal CollectionMade of steelDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmedUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 14" Width: 8" Product Weight: 2.4 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60Total Max Wattage: 180Voltage: 120v Flush Mount Brushed Nickel