Rev-A-Shelf 433-BF-9C 433 Series 9 Inch Pull Out Cabinet Filler with Adjustable Shelves and Peg Board Natural Wood Storage and Organization Cabinet

Rev-A-Shelf 433-BF-9C 433 Series 9 Inch Pull Out Cabinet Filler with Adjustable Shelves and Peg Board Rev-A-Shelf's fillers revolutionized otherwise wasted space in your kitchen. Normally a "filler" or extra space is simply covered up with a decorative front, but with Rev-A-Shelf's line of fillers, it turns that otherwise wasted space in to useful space. Fillers are intended to be installed in new kitchen cabinet construction and will not work in existing cabinets. The 433 Series is available for 9" widths and features adjustable shelves on one side and magnetic stainless hooks and pegs on the other side.Features:100lb full-extension ball-bearing slidesOnce installed simply attach your matching panel or doorFillers install in between cabinetsMedical grade magnetic panelAssorted hooks and pegs for multiple configurations includedDesigned for exactly a 9" opening that is 30" tallAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationWood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityComes fully assembled and ready to installLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Ball Bearing Slides: Ball bearing slides are constructed of high grade steel. The tracks run on small ball bearings that are designed for long lasting, smooth, and quite operation. When needed, these slides are easily removed with lever release on each slide.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) wood filler (3) shelves with rails (1) magnetic panel (36) accessory hooks (1) pair of slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 23"Height: 30"Width: 9" Peg Boards Natural Wood