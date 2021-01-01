From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 432661 Logan 6 Light 17" Wide Chandelier Black Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 432661 Logan 6 Light 17" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(6) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 6", 12", and 18" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Minimum Height: 24-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 75"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 12 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 11-3/4"Shade Width: 3"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T9Bulbs Included: No Black Chrome