Kichler 43265 Hayman Bay 8 Light 33" Chandelier Distressed Antique White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 43265 Hayman Bay 8 Light 33" Chandelier Features:Durable Wood frame ensures years of reliable performanceRated for installation and use in dry locations onlyDimensions:Height: 32.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 107" (including chain / down rods)Width: 32" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 16 lbsCanopy Width: 5.5"Chain Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Total Wattage: 480Voltage: 120vWire Length: 32" Distressed Antique White