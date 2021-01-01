From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 4325 4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce White Plastic Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Generation Lighting 4325 4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a synthetic shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 5-1/4"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 1.15 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 5-1/4"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No White Plastic