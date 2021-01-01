From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 4325 4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce White Plastic Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Generation Lighting 4325 4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a synthetic shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 5-1/4"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 1.15 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 5-1/4"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No White Plastic

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com