Livex Lighting 43204 Bella Vista Single Light 20" Wide Crystal Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Livex Lighting 43204 Bella Vista Single Light 20" Wide Crystal Pendant The Bella Vista collection features a hand crafted translucent black shade over a brushed nickel finish and clear crystal strands cascading in a waterfall effect to convey the glitz and glamour from an iconic time that is making a modern comeback.FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a hand crafted translucent black fabric shadeFeatures clear crystal strands cascading in a waterfall effectSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 27-1/2"Minimum Height: 27-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 57-1/2"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel