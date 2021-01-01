From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 4309-3P Mercer 3 Light 15" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Golden Lighting 4309-3P Mercer 3 Light 15" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes seedy glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Minimum Height: 18-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 60-1/2"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 8.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-5/8"Shade Width: 3-1/8"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 4-7/8"Canopy Depth: 4-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Matte Black