Kichler 43073L16 Armida Single-Tier Mini Chandelier with 3 LED - 72" Chain Included - 18 Inches Wide Energy Star Certified Brushed Nickel Indoor

Kichler 43073L16 Armida Single-Tier Mini Chandelier with 3 LED - 72" Chain Included - 18 Inches Wide Energy Star Certified Product Features:Fully covered under Kichler's limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of steel - ensuring years of reliable performanceFeatures a bell shaped glass shadeFixture sends illumination in an upward directionMini single-tier fixture design adds elegance to any room72" adjustable chain included - optional extension chains offered upon checkoutLED module included with this fixtureUltra secure mounting assemblyProduct Specifications:Height: 14.25" (measured from top to bottom of fixture, excludes chain length)Overall Height: 50.25" (maximum measurement top to bottom of fixture with provided mounting hardware)Width: 18" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 9Location Rating: Dry / InsideBulb Base and Compatibility:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Brushed Nickel