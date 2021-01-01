Z-Lite 430-4S Almet 4 Light Wall Sconce Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From z-lite
Z-Lite 430-4S Almet 4 Light Wall Sconce
Z-Lite 430-4S Almet 4 Light Wall Sconce Contemporary metal shapes are formed together to create the orb and drum pendants of the Almet family. Almet has complementing wall sconces and all fixtures are available in your choice of brushed nickel or bronze finishes.Features:Steel fixtureCapable of being dimmedCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 24"Width: 9.25" Depth: 5.25"Extension: 5.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60Total Max Wattage: 240Bulb Included: No Bronze