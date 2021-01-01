Zinus 43” Wen Wood Deluxe Platform Bed Frame with Headboard, Queen

The Zinus Deluxe wood platform bed with slatted Mission style headboard works well with any style of home décor. The 5.75 inch frame and legs are made of solid wood to support your memory foam, latex, or spring mattress. The Zinus off-white wood platform bed is 12 inches high and designed for use with or without a box spring foundation. Stylish and strong support for your mattress at an affordable price. At Zinus, we believe that harmony makes the world go around. So, we’re constantly evolving and aspiring to products that are easy to order, expertly packaged and quick to assemble. Let’s just say we are re-imagining “convenience and comfort” one room at a time. Join us on our journey. Live in wonder.