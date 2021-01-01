From naughty monkey
43 LCD Rear View Mirror with 1080P 30FPS 720P 60FPS HD DVR Dual Way Video Recorder with Superior Night Vision + AHD Backup Camera Included
Advertisement
[SCREEN]: Ultra Bright 4.3' TFT LCD (Twice as Bright) with Auto Adjusting Brightness [DASH CAM]: 140 Degrees CMOS Camera, Records in 1080p @ 30 Frames Per Second or in 720p at 60 Frames Per Second. Best low light performance [MIRROR]: 4mm Thick Glass [FEATURES]: Auto Recording, G-Sensor Shock Technology, Motion Detection and Parking Recording, Remote - DOT Certified Approved Plugs in to most Backup Cameras with RCA Inputs (Backup Camera Sold Separately)