43 Inches Modern Industrial Computer Desk, Writing Desk with Baffle Design, Simple Style Desk, Wood Rustic Furniture for Home Office

DURABLE STRUCTURE: The structure is crafted with high-grade certified MDF and finished with a steel frame detail what the solid construction ensures long-term durability. X-SHAPED DESIGN: The back of the table adopts an X-shaped structure design, which enhances the overall stability and the sturdy metal frame is more durable. BAFFLE DESIGN: 3 high-quality MDF baffles are used around the desktop to protect your pens, computers, and other items from slipping off, and increase the beauty of the table. ADJUSTABLE FOOT PADS: Rubber foot pads can protect your floor from scratches and also have a non-slip effect to enhance the stability of the bookshelf, what's more, the height can be fine-tuned to suit your habits. WARRANTY & MAINTENANCE: The writing desk comes with a 1-year warranty manufacturer's warranty. It only needs to be wiped gently, so it is easy to maintain and clean.