HODEDAH 43 in. Black Glass TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 55 in. with Cable Management

Bring your living room to the next level with this Hodedah 42 in. Wide Glass TV Stand with Mount. This TV Stand is designed to accommodate your electronics which is helpful in tight spaces while giving your living room a modern style. The three open spacious shelves are great for storing game consoles and all your electronic devices. Open architecture design provides plenty of air circulation for electronic devices. The combination of black tempered glass and black powder coated frame gives this piece a sleek ultra-modern stylish look to bring any room up to date.