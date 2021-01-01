From huamei

42‘’Flat Roof Heavy Duty Dog Cage Strong Metal Kennel And Crate For Dogs Pet Playpen With Four Wheels And Double Door Indoor Outdoor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This high-quality and heavy duty dog crate with a flat top creates an ample safe space for your small to large dogs.A strong galvanized metal construction with a pet-friendly black powder finish is sturdy for lasting use while adding a nice look.This dog crate features both top and front entrances. With the safety in mind, the front door comes with two slide-bolt latches, and the top with one, keeping your pet safely inside while allowing easy access.Equipped with a pull-put tray, this dog carrier can be easily cleaned to ensure a sanitary atmosphere.Moreover, four 360-degree rotating casters can help you move it anywhere effortlessly and two of them are lockable to avoid accidental move.Don’t hesitate to buy such a functional mobile dog house to facilitate your pet’s life.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com