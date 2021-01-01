From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 429681 Tybee 8 Light 38" Wide Wood Chandelier with Rope Accents Nordic Grey Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 429681 Tybee 8 Light 38" Wide Wood Chandelier with Rope Accents FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from wood and steel(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 38"Minimum Height: 44"Width: 38"Product Weight: 40.25 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Nordic Grey