Z-Lite 428MP Annora 5.5" Wide Pendant with Vintage Bulb Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 428MP Annora 5.5" Wide Pendant with Vintage Bulb
Z-Lite 428MP Annora 5.5" Wide Pendant with Vintage Bulb Harmony of vintage style fixtures. Clear glass and vintage bulb shapes define the Annora family. The Clear glass is paired with Brushed Nickel, or Olde Bronze fittings to complete the look. Features: Includes 1 x 60 watt vintage bulbs Includes clear glass shades Capable of being dimmed Constructied of steel Downrods Included: (1) 3", (1) 6", (3) 12" UL Listed for Dry Location Dimensions: Height: 54.88" Width: 5.5" Product Weight: 1.76 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Maximum Wattage: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: Yes Olde Bronze