Sonneman 4287 Chelsea 12-Inch Wide 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Satin Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Sonneman 4287 Chelsea 12-Inch Wide 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Features: Clear Glass ShadeUL Rated for Damp LocationsLamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications: ADA: NoBackplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 12.25"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentEnergy Star: NoExtension: 7.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Full Backplate: YesHeight: 12.5"Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 13.5 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Height: 6.25"Shade Material: GlassShade Shape: TeardropShade Width: 0" Vanity Light Satin Black