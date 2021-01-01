Axor 42836 Universal Toilet Paper Holder for Wall/Rail Installation - Engineered in Germany Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet

Axor 42836 Universal Toilet Paper Holder for Wall/Rail Installation - Engineered in Germany, Limited Lifetime Warranty Constructed of brassInstalls in a wall mounted configurationSingle post designUse the modular adapter set (42870) to install on the universal railcomplements other accessories from the Axor Universal CollectionMade in GermanyCovered under Axor's limited lifetime warrantyHeight: 3-1/8" (measured from top to bottom)Length: 5-3/8" (measured from left to right)Installation Type: Deck MountedFounded in Germany's Black Forest back in 1901, Axor is committed to building a strong sense of tradition. Featuring unsurpassed quality, design and performance, Axor's products offer a lifetime of satisfaction. Through many breakthroughs in comfort and technology, they bring the perfect solution you need to make the most of your water experience. With a sharp eye for innovation, Axor is consistently designing products with exceptional durability, built to not only be highly functional, but also a source of luxury and pleasure. With all of the showers and faucets they offer, new useful functions and details are at the core, making daily use as easy and comfortable as possible so that you may enjoy your Axor products for many years to come.Axor Special Custom Finishes: Many AXOR products are available in a custom polished or brushed finish optionFinishes include gold optic, red gold, black, bronze, nickel, and brassAvg lead time 12-14 weeks with no cancellations or returns allowedPlease contact us to check finish availability and price Single Post Chrome