Millennium Lighting 4282 9" Tall Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Millennium Lighting 4282 9" Tall Vanity Light We all harbor a little vanity, and just the right selection of vanity light is certain to satisfy. It’s an opportunity to make a bold design statement while bathing you in the perfect light. Light bulbs are not included.Features:Place this fixture directly above the mirror and sink to add the perfect lighting to your bathroomCompatible with standard wall dimmer1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyThis item is UL listedMeets CSA standardsThis item is rated for damp locationProfessional installation recommended Vanity Light Chrome