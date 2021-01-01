From z-lite
Z-Lite 428-9 Annora 9 Light 29" Wide Chandelier with Vintage Bulbs Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 428-9 Annora 9 Light 29" Wide Chandelier with Vintage Bulbs Harmony of vintage style fixture, clear glass, and vintage bulb shapes define the Annora family. Clear glass paired with brushed nickel or olde bronze fittings complete the look. Features: Includes 9 x 60 watt vintage bulbs Includes clear glass shades Capable of being dimmed Constructied of steel Downrods Included: (1) 3", (1) 6", (3) 12" Capable of being dimmed UL Listed for Dry Location Dimensions: Overall Height: 53.5" Chandelier Height: 18.5" Width: 29" Product Weight: 18.04 lbs Wire Length: 110" Canopy Diameter: 5.5" Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 9 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: Yes Total Max Wattage: 900 Voltage: 120v Olde Bronze