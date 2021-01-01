From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 42681 Estate Single Light 16" Tall Wall Sconce Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 42681 Estate Single Light 16" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of steel(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 5"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Antique Brass