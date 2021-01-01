From millennium lighting
Millennium Lighting 4261 Coley 5" Wide Mini Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Millennium Lighting 4261 Coley 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesProfessional installation recommendedConstructed from metal(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 45-1/8"Width: 5"Wire Length: 2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black