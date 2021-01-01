From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 425181 Rylann 8 Light 38" Wide Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Capital Lighting 425181 Rylann 8 Light 38" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from metal(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required6", 12", and 18" downrods includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 70-1/2"Minimum Height: 18-3/4"Width: 38"Product Weight: 29 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black