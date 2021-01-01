From kichler
Kichler 42500LED Jewel 1 Light 20" High LED ADA Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kichler 42500LED Jewel 1 Light 20" High LED ADA Wall Sconce Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performanceCapable of being dimmedETL listed for installation and use in damp locationsADA CompliantDimensions:Height: 20"Width: 6.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 3.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 5.5"Product Weight: 4.2 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 20Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 40000Lumens: 225 Polished Nickel