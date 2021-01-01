From kichler
Kichler 42498 Morrigan 8 Light 19" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Kichler 42498 Morrigan 8 Light 19" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier FeaturesThe Morrigan 8 light foyer chandelier highlights the beauty of candelabras with a modern twist of clean lines, an open cage structure, and curved design detailIts traditional inspired style mixes nicely with a variety of looksConstructed from steel(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 108"Width: 19"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 53"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Olde Bronze