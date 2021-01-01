From kichler
Kichler 42475 Everly 1 Light 10.75" Wide Pendant with Mercury Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 42475 Everly 1 Light 10.75" Wide Pendant with Mercury Glass Shade Features: Kichler's Everly collection pendants add a touch of elegance to your homeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRated for installation and use in dry locations onlyIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrods for a maximum height of 65.75"Features an elegant teardrop shaped seedy glass shadeFully covered under Kichler’s 1-year limited warrantyDimensions: Fixture Height: 29.75"Max Hanging Height: 65.75"Width: 10.75"Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb(s) Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120 Chrome