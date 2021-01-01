Gatco 4246MX Latitude² 20" Glass Shelf Matte Black Bathroom Storage Bathroom Shelf Glass

Gatco 4246MX Latitude 20" Glass Shelf Gatco 4246MX Features:Constructed of metal, ensuring durability and dependabilityHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Latitude II CollectionsWall mount design adds elegance to your spaceMounting hardware includedGatco 4246MX Specifications:Width: 17-1/4" (center-to-center distance between installation holes)Overall Width: 20-1/8"Depth: 5-1/2"Height: 2-3/4"About the Collection:Latitude II: Minimalist design for the bathroom was born with the Latitude2 Collection. This outstanding Collection was inspired by the brilliant styles found in Europe and superbly brought to today's Contemporary bathrooms by Gatco's exceptional design team. The Latitude2 Collection is the original that set the standard for Minimalist design today. Glass Matte Black