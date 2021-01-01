Livex Lighting 4232-91 Somerset Bath Light

TRANSITIONAL DESIGN. Borrowing from the timeless traditional lighting while adding a twist which adds to the overall elegance of the lights, our line of transitional styled lights which blend in with your room theme adding a beautiful visual appeal that only these lights can create. STEEL BUILD. Our lights have been make from high quality steel material which is not only considerably light, mechanically strong and durable but is also aesthetically appealing. BATH LIGHTING. Suited for use in the bathroom, our bath lighting products create unique lighting with each design creating a bath lighting experience that is second to none. Brushed Nickel finish with Satin Glass Product Dimensions: 8" ext x 16" x 9", Weight: 8.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Livex Lighting