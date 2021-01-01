Elk Lighting 42286/1 16" Height Traditional / Classic Outdoor 1 Light Pendant with a Cylinder Shade from the Portside Collection Matte Black Outdoor

From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 42286/1 16" Height Traditional / Classic Outdoor 1 Light Pendant with a Cylinder Shade from the Portside Collection
Elk Lighting 42286/1 16" Height Traditional / Classic Outdoor 1 Light Pendant with a Cylinder Shade from the Portside Collection Elk LIghting 42286/1 16" Tall Outdoor 1 Light Pendant with a Cylinder Shade from the Portside Collection Years ago, nautical lighting was purpose built to withstand heavy storms and battering winds. Inspired by those nostalgic lighting fixtures, this series has a simple and charming design finished in Matte Black with clear blown glass. Features: Outdoor Approved Cylinder Shade Specifications: Height: 16" Width: 11" Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts per Bulb: 100 Watts Bulb Base: Medium Matte Black