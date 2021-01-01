From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 4226 Somerset 3 Light 28" Wide Linear Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 4226 Somerset 3 Light 28" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesFor additional 12" stems, order 5609Made from steelComes with a satin glass shadeIncludes (2) 6", (2) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for damp locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14-1/4"Minimum Height: 44-1/4"Maximum Height: 14-1/4"Width: 28"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 11"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel