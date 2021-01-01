From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 42170/1-LED 1 Light LED Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce From The Kanso Collection Hazelnut Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 42170/1-LED 1 Light LED Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce From The Kanso Collection Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area9.5 watt dimmable LED bulb(s) includedCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 11"Width: 8"Extension: 10"Product Weight: 9 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Number of Light Source(s): 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Voltage: 120v Hazelnut Bronze