Golden Lighting 4214-3P Davenport 3 Light Pendant Etruscan Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Golden Lighting 4214-3P Davenport 3 Light Pendant Features:Secure mountingDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRated for use in a dry location72" of chain includedSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Bulb Included: NoHeight: 25.25" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 14.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Light Direction: Ambient LightingUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaries made for lighting and decoration.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Etruscan Bronze