From weatherbeeta
WeatherBeeta 420D Foal Standard Neck Medium Horse Blanket, Navy/Hunter, Growing (42-57 inches)
Advertisement
Keep your companion comfy with the WeatherBeeta 420D Foal Standard Neck Medium Horse Blanket. This breathable, medium-weight horse blanket is designed with a standard fit at the neck. It is crafted for comfort with a 420D outer and 180g polyfill. This foal stable blanket features a touch tape chest closure and single, adjustable surcingle. It is also equipped with a reflective badge for safety and a tail cord for snug fit on your furry friend.