Livex Lighting 4206 2 Light 120 Watt Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Satin Glass from the Somerset Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting

Livex Lighting 4206 2 Light 120 Watt Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Satin Glass from the Somerset Collection 2 Light 120 Watt Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Satin Glass from the Somerset CollectionFrom the Somerset Collection this two light down lighting ceiling mount with a bell shaped glass shade illuminates the perfect amount of light.Features:Satin GlassSpecifications:Requires (2) x 60 Watt Medium BulbsDimensions: 11"Dia x 6.25"HCanopy Dimensions: 5" DiameterLivex Lighting currently offers over 2,500 products ranging from lighting fixtures for indoor and outdoor applications to lampshades, chandelier shades, ceiling medallions and accent furniture. The goal of Livex Lighting is to provide the highest quality product at the most affordable price. Livex Lighting is constantly responding to the ever-changing needs, styles and fashions of the lighting industry while at the same time always maintaining the highest standards of quality. Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel