Hinkley Lighting 42010 Halo 24" Wide Galerie Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Off White Linen Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Hinkley Lighting 42010 Halo 24" Wide Galerie Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Off White Linen Shade Designed with luminosity top of mind, Halo is held within an oversized lockup encased in a sleek flat disk design element. It is complemented by an Off White Linen or Heather Gray Linen shade, accompanied by a Black or Brushed Nickel finish, and easily completes any space with both form and function top of mind. Merging modern and classic elements, the Galerie collection offers a selection of ceiling and sconce fixtures with unique details that effortlessly balance a variety of spaces with form and function. Features Constructed from steel Includes a linen shade (4) 17 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Rated for dry locations Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 8-3/4" Width: 24-1/4" Product Weight: 6.36 lbs Shade Height: 7" Shade Width: 24-1/4" Canopy Diameter: 15-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 68 watts Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 17 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel