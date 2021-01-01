From dewalt
DEWALT 4200 PSI 4.0 GPM Gas Pressure Washer Powered by HONDA (49-State)
DEWALT pressure washers deliver high performance and maximum power straight from the box. They are great for cleaning equipment, wood structures, driveways and vinyl siding. Ideal for mid to heavy portable power washing needs. DEWALT offers sturdy, reliable high pressure cleaners that are easy-to-assemble, easy to start and easy to store. They are perfect for industrial pressure washing, commercial pressure washing and residential pressure washing.