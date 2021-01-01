From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection 42 x 18 Sunbrella Spectrum Indigo Outdoor Bench Cushion
Advertisement
The deep blue of our Spectrum Indigo is reminiscent of still water and the sky at dusk. Rich and vibrant, the romantic nature of blue is a classic, referencing the age-old allure of the sea and its treasures as well as nighttime dreams. This hue is both familiar and undeniably elegant, a perfect combination for this Home Decorators Collection Wicker Bench Cushion. Our 18 x 42 in. outdoor wicker bench cushion is covered in long-lasting and specially engineered Sunbrella acrylic fabric with built-in UV protection to help retain its vivid color and resist the elements all summer long. Inside our outdoor cushion we use our patented 100% everLuxe polyester fiber fill to help retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Fibers within the cushion are oriented in a vertical position, which provides structure, support, and spring. This outdoor wicker bench cushion is specially engineered with a rounded back to fit most contoured outdoor benches and porch swings. Our outdoor wicker bench cushion also comes with a 5-year limited fabric warranty and a 1-year limited warranty against defects in workmanship. Have some fun and transform your backyard into the outdoor sanctuary of your dreams with Home Decorators Collection Spectrum Indigo Wicker Bench Cushion.