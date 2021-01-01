From krosswood doors
Krosswood Doors 42 in. x 96 in. Mediterranean Knotty Alder Sq. Top Red Mahogony Stain Right-Hand Inswing Wood Single Prehung Front Door, Red Mahogany Stain
Advertisement
Krosswood Doors dress up both the entrance into your home and entryway into your life. Experience the beauty and warmth of wood with the Krosswood Mediterranean style 2-panel Square Top knotty alder exterior Single Door. Door comes as a prehung with Mahogany Stain and handing options ready for your opening. Color: Red Mahogany Stain.