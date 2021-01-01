From colonial elegance
Colonial Elegance 42 in. x 84 in. Country Z-Brace Unfinished Knotty PIne Interior Barn Door Slab
Advertisement
The homespun look and feel of antique barn doors is easy to incorporate into your decor with this warm, inviting Country style door in knotty pine. Built with the iconic Z-shape accent planking across the front, it makes doors feel taller and more airy, thanks to tidy vertical planks in the center. Natural graining and knots offer an authentic finish. Color: Unfinished.