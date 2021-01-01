Walker Edison Furniture Company 42 in. Dark Walnut Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table with Lower Mesh Shelf

Improve the look of your living room by incorporating this stylish coffee table. It will update your home with an on-trend, rustic industrial design style. Featuring a high-grade MDF, laminate table top in a tray style, metal legs, and a mesh metal lower shelf. Set in front of your living room sofa to set down drinks, remotes, books, and more. With its tray design, theres no need to worry about any of your items or dcor falling off. Use the lower shelf to store more books, media, magazines, or dcor. Color: Dark Walnut.