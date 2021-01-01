Regency 42 in. Cherry Wood 3-shelf Standard Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves, Red

Sit or stand in the comfort of Legacy Stand Up modular workstations. This Stand Up Bookcase is the framework for a complete office. It comes complete with a top and stands at 42 in. high for a seamless fit with other Stand Up items. It has two adjustable shelves that can be moved in 1 in. increments. Finished in an attractive laminate, Stand Up components coordinate with other Legacy furniture which makes customizing easy. The Legacy collection is constructed of a 1 in. thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Legacy casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Cherry.