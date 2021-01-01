VINTAGE HOME 4.42 ft. Tall Artificial Faux Real Touch Bonsai Tree with Fiberstone Planter

The VINTAGE HOME brand is known for quality and distinctive design, the mark of timeless beauty and relaxed living. This Cycads Will add a tropical touch to your home or office decor. Plants add a feeling of life to a room, making it warmer and more welcoming; You can decorate without concern for water damage, trimming, or soil. This high quality topiary is brought to you by VINTAGE HOME. Setting the standard in permanent botanicals, VINTAGE HOME products bring you a richer and more realistic plant.