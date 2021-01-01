From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 419624 Holcomb 14" Undermount Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink Black Fixture Kitchen Sink Composite
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 419624 Holcomb 14" Undermount Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink The 24" Holcomb Undermount Sink is a low-maintenance addition to your home. Made of durable granite composite, this product is a great choice for a high-traffic kitchen. The Black color of this product makes it ideal for a space rich with contemporary decor. The Holcomb was made in Italy.Signature Hardware 419624 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyOptional dish rack is made of stainless steelUndermount installation – sink will install under the counter topSingle basin design for maximum workspaceGranite composite is 80% granite and 20% resinIt is recommended to have the sink at the job site before cutting cabinet or counter topMade in ItalySignature Hardware 419624 Specifications:Sink Length: 23-5/8" (left to right)Sink Width: 17-7/8" (front to back)Sink Height: 8-1/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 20-7/8" L x 15-7/8" WMinimum Cabinet Size: 17" Composite Black