From delta
Delta 41912 12" Bathroom Grab Bar Chrome Accessory Grab Bar 12 Inch
Advertisement
Delta 41912 12" Bathroom Grab Bar Delta 41912 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime residential warranty and 5 year limited commercial warranty Angular modern design ADA compliant Concealed mounting Can support up to 500 pounds when installed properly Coordinates seamlessly with Vero, Arzo, Dryden, Ara and Ashlyn Delta collections All necessary mounting hardware included Delta 41912 Specifications: Overall Width: 15" (from left to right of product) Center to Center: 12" (distance between installation centers) Projection (Depth): 2-3/4" (wall to edge of product) Height: 3" (top to bottom) 12 Inch Chrome