Trans Globe Lighting 4186 Botanica 1 Light Outdoor Post Light Rust Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Trans Globe Lighting 4186 Botanica 1 Light Outdoor Post Light Features:Clear Beveled glass lantern shadeMade of cast aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCompatible with standard 3" postsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentHeight: 19.75"Location Rating: Wet LocationManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Post Included: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 7.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)