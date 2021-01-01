Hinkley Lighting 41808 Link 18" Wide Galerie Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Off White Linen Shade and Square Link Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Hinkley Lighting 41808 Link 18" Wide Galerie Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Off White Linen Shade and Square Link Perfected by its prominent round or square finial, Link represents an updated design suitable for all types of rooms. Its shade comes in Off White Linen or Heather Gray Linen, complemented by a Black or Brushed Nickel color combinations to enhance its chic silhouette. Merging modern and classic elements, the Galerie collection offers a selection of ceiling and sconce fixtures with unique details that effortlessly balance a variety of spaces with form and function. Features Constructed from steel Includes a linen shade (3) 17 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Rated for dry locations Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 11-1/2" Width: 18" Product Weight: 3.78 lbs Shade Height: 6" Shade Width: 18" Canopy Diameter: 4-3/4" Canopy Depth: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 51 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 17 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Black